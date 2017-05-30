Columbus police: Mother, son arrested after he fired shots at neighbora s car
A man shot his neighbor's vehicle and punctured his tires after the man asked him to move his car, according to testimony Monday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Raheem McClam, 18, pleaded not guilty to reckless conduct with weapon, obstruction, discharging a firearm in the city and second-degree damage to property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electric City Life Article
|48 min
|Kelly
|377
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|3 hr
|shs
|3,469
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Kelly
|5,592
|Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett
|3 hr
|Kelly
|16
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Kelly
|138
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 hr
|Kelly
|1,495
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|12 hr
|Kelly
|1,882
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC