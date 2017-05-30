Columbus police: Mother, son arrested after he fired shots at neighbora s car

Columbus police: Mother, son arrested...

A man shot his neighbor's vehicle and punctured his tires after the man asked him to move his car, according to testimony Monday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Raheem McClam, 18, pleaded not guilty to reckless conduct with weapon, obstruction, discharging a firearm in the city and second-degree damage to property.

