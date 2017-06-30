Columbus police: Gang member among gr...

Columbus police: Gang member among group who stole 5 cars from Enterprise

Jarquariez Scott, 19, pleaded not guilty to carjacking a man June 5, 2014, outside of the After 5 Sports Bar & Grill at 1836 Midtown Drive. Attorney Jennifer Curry represented Scott June 23, 2017, in Columbus Recorder's Court.

