Columbus police charge teen with 7 armed robberies
The report says that on June 22, he robbed the Circle K at 3720 Macon Road, the Circle K at 4420 Macon Road, and the Waffle House on Victory Drive. Police say that on June 23, he also robbed the Circle K on 12th Avenue and the Little Caesars Pizza at 3389 Buena Vista Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|7 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,305
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|7 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,950
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|11 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|140
|Where do all the women hang out?
|20 hr
|Jackson
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Wed
|Victor Hugo
|29
|The Leroy Legend (Aug '11)
|Wed
|Brenda
|26
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|Wed
|Victor Hugo
|1,837
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC