Columbus police charge man with disorderly conduct while intoxicated in Chattahoochee River rescue

Columbus Police Department has charged, Darren Pate, one of the two men who was rescued from the Chattahoochee River Friday night with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. According to Columbus police, on June 16 at 8:35 p.m., Officer H. Hallums was dispatched to the 13th Street Bridge in Columbus in reference to a man who was in distress in the river.

