Columbus Park Crossing Chick-fil-A to be on the citya s most expensive acre
The new Chick-fil-A restaurant, located at 2730 Manchester Expressway in Columbus, opened its doors to the general public at 6 a.m. Wednesday with music, fanfare, and a cow-led parade of those who waited overnight to be among the first 100 in line and win free Chick-fil-A for a year. The new Chick-fil-A restaurant, located at 2730 Manchester Expressway in Columbus, opened its doors to the general public at 6 a.m. Wednesday with music, fanfare, and a cow-led parade of those who waited overnight to be among the first 100 in line and win free Chick-fil-A for a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|2 min
|General Zod
|1,827
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|52 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|137
|Word Association (May '15)
|55 min
|_Zoey_
|1,297
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|56 min
|_Zoey_
|1,942
|Ita s a real Exchange Club hot dog at the Colum... (Oct '16)
|3 hr
|Kelly
|4
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|Kelly
|6,175
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|14 hr
|Victor Hugo
|27
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC