Columbus native tests theatrical production in Macon before bringing it home

22 hrs ago

The fictitious tale of moonshiners, gamblers and womanizers in a 1930s Columbus neighborhood will come to life Saturday at the Douglass Theatre in Macon, Ga. The book was written by Mari K. Bell, a Columbus native, who grew up at the church hearing humorous neighborhood stories told by older relatives.

