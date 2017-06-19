Columbus marijuana advocacy group says a the prohibition days are overa
Little did she know that a single sugary snack in Nevada would lead her to years of advocacy and the founding of the Columbus chapter of NORML , the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. "I take the prescribed medicines, but in 2015 I got deathly sick," she recalled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo
|91
|Chattahoochee River: Staying safe on the whitew...
|4 hr
|General Zod
|2
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|5 hr
|General Zod
|6,119
|Word Association (May '15)
|11 hr
|General Zod
|1,292
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|11 hr
|General Zod
|1,937
|Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett
|11 hr
|General Zod
|199
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|11 hr
|General Zod
|190
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC