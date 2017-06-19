Columbus man pleads not guilty to mol...

Columbus man pleads not guilty to molesting sleeping teen at hotel

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A man allegedly molested a 16-year-old girl while she was sleeping at the Colony Inn hotel on Victory Drive, according to testimony Friday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Anthony Myers Cruz , 26, pleaded not guilty to child molestation, sexual battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful conduct during a 911 call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 46 min Sidney 93
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Will Dockery 6,134
News Chattahoochee River: Staying safe on the whitew... Fri General Zod 2
Word Association (May '15) Fri General Zod 1,292
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) Fri General Zod 1,937
Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett Fri General Zod 199
News a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ... Fri General Zod 190
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,526 • Total comments across all topics: 282,016,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC