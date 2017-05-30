Columbus man exposes himself in front of woman at Circle K, police say
A 24-year-old man exposed himself in front of a woman at the Circle K gas station at 3841 Miller Road, Columbus police said. Randy Demetrius Phillips was arrested on the scene at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and charged with indecent exposure.
