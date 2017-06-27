Columbus man accused of running red l...

Columbus man accused of running red light before crash that killed 2

A Columbus man was accused of driving under the influence when he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Sixth Avenue that killed two men, according to a police report. Authorities said the 41-year-old Columbus man was headed south on Sixth Avenue in a 1995 Isuzu Rodeo.

