Columbus man accused of running red light before crash that killed 2
A Columbus man was accused of driving under the influence when he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Sixth Avenue that killed two men, according to a police report. Authorities said the 41-year-old Columbus man was headed south on Sixth Avenue in a 1995 Isuzu Rodeo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Victor Hugo
|6,183
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,830
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo
|134
|Ita s a real Exchange Club hot dog at the Colum... (Oct '16)
|4 hr
|General Zod
|5
|Word Association (May '15)
|5 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,297
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|5 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,942
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|18 hr
|Victor Hugo
|27
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC