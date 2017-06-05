Columbus earns fire rating that could impact Muscogee County insurance rates
The Columbus Fire & Emergency Medical Services Department received some good news Friday from a national accrediting source that awarded the agency its top fire protection rating. The New Jersey-based Insurance Services Office, which provides statistical, actuarial, underwriting, and claims information and analytics on fire departments across the country, gave the Columbus Department a "1" rating after a recent review process.
