Columbus council considers spending $1 million to pay employees 40-hour bonus

Columbus Council delayed a vote Tuesday on motion to spend $1 million to increase employee bonuses scheduled for August from 20 to 40 hours. Councilor Jerry "Pops" Barnes made the motion as councilors grappled with how to address a lapse in employee pay that will occur Aug. 11 as the city converts to a new payroll system.

