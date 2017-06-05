Columbus clinic highlights warnings on overdoses from using yellow Percocet
The Private Clinic Columbus, a provider of treatment for people addicted to synthetic opioids and other drugs, is calling attention to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation alert on illegal drugs found on the streets without a doctor's prescription. Located on Princeton Avenue, the clinic announced Tuesday that two people died over the last two days and possibly a dozen more were hospitalized in Middle Georgia after an overdose on a yellow pill that was assumed to be a Percocet.
