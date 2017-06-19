Columbus City Council votes to close ...

Columbus City Council votes to close Leonard Street for church expansion

12 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

COLUMBUS, GA Columbus City Council has voted to close a portion of Leonard Street in Midtown Columbus for a church expansion project. St. Paul United Methodist Church is looking to close down a portion of Leonard Street to build a new youth building.

Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

