Columbus City Council votes to close Leonard Street for church expansion
COLUMBUS, GA Columbus City Council has voted to close a portion of Leonard Street in Midtown Columbus for a church expansion project. St. Paul United Methodist Church is looking to close down a portion of Leonard Street to build a new youth building.
