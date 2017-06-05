Columbus artistsa black garden art goes viral on Facebook, over 500,000 views

Columbus artists Najee and Seteria Dorsey spend time in their backyard on 18th Avenue with life-size versions of "Garden Art for the Soul" pieces that have gone viral on Facebook. Columbus artists Najee and Seteria Dorsey spend time in their backyard on 18th Avenue with life-size versions of "Garden Art for the Soul" pieces that have gone viral on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.