COLGAY to honor Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting victims 1-year later

COLUMBUS, GA As the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting of 49 clubgoers approaches, one local organization is planning to honor the victims of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting. COLGAY Pride is planning to honor victims of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting with a memorial and candlelight vigil just one year after the tragic attack.

