City code director: The Ralston grant...

City code director: The Ralston granted 60-day extension to fix fire-alarm system

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Facing a deadline to fix fire code violations or prepare to relocate residents, the owner of The Ralston in downtown Columbus has repaired most violations except the fire-alarm system, a city official said Tuesday. John C. Hudgison, director of Inspections and Code for the Columbus Consolidated Government, said the owner has been in contact with city officials after the building at 211 12th St. was declared unsafe more than six weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Victor Hugo 5,842
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 4 hr Kelly 1,913
Word Association (May '15) 4 hr Kelly 1,276
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 8 hr Victor Hugo 1,711
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 10 hr Victor Hugo 266
News Oh, man. All hell broke loose,' witness says of... 10 hr Victor Hugo 26
News Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H... 13 hr Victor Hugo 108
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,244 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC