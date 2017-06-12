City code director: The Ralston granted 60-day extension to fix fire-alarm system
Facing a deadline to fix fire code violations or prepare to relocate residents, the owner of The Ralston in downtown Columbus has repaired most violations except the fire-alarm system, a city official said Tuesday. John C. Hudgison, director of Inspections and Code for the Columbus Consolidated Government, said the owner has been in contact with city officials after the building at 211 12th St. was declared unsafe more than six weeks ago.
