Chick-fil-A set to open doors in Columbus with traditional giveaway
The wait is almost over, with the new Chick-fil-A preparing to open its doors at 6 a.m. Wednesday at 2730 Manchester Expressway in Columbus. Of course, that means there will be the traditional giveaway of a year's worth of Chick-fil-A meals to the first 100 people age 18 and over in line when the restaurant makes its debut.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Artist Spotlight: George Sulzbach
|6 min
|Kelly
|22
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|9 min
|Kelly
|344
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|13 min
|Kelly
|5,932
|Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett
|15 min
|Kelly
|125
|Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H...
|5 hr
|Victor Hugo
|112
|Word Association (May '15)
|6 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,288
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|6 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,928
