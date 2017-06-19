Chick-fil-A set to open doors in Colu...

Chick-fil-A set to open doors in Columbus with traditional giveaway

The wait is almost over, with the new Chick-fil-A preparing to open its doors at 6 a.m. Wednesday at 2730 Manchester Expressway in Columbus. Of course, that means there will be the traditional giveaway of a year's worth of Chick-fil-A meals to the first 100 people age 18 and over in line when the restaurant makes its debut.

