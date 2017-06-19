Carl Conner R.I.P.
Condolences to family and friends of veteran PD CARL CONNOR. The 62-year old passed away in his sleep FRIDAY at a HOUSTON healthcare facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|15 min
|Will Dockery
|6,140
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|20 min
|Will Dockery
|100
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|22 min
|Will Dockery
|194
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|10 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,794
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|10 hr
|Victor Hugo
|435
|Chattahoochee River: Staying safe on the whitew...
|Fri
|General Zod
|2
|Word Association (May '15)
|Jun 23
|General Zod
|1,292
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC