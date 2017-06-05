Body of missing man recovered from Chattahoochee River
Muscogee County Coroner confirms the body of a missing man has been recovered from the Chattahoochee River. The body of 25-year-old Thomas Odom was pulled from the Chattahoochee River around 8:45 p.m. COLUMBUS, GA Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the body of a missing man has been recovered from the Chattahoochee River.
