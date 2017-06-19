Batson Wins on Lake Oconee
Aaron Batson of Oxford, GA won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Georgia Division tournament, held June 17th on Lake Oconee. Running out of Sugar Creek Marina in Buckhead, GA Batson caught five bass weighing 16.34 pounds including a 4.98-pound kicker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Bass Anglers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kendall Riggs
|23 min
|Wondering
|1
|Local Artist Spotlight: George Sulzbach
|4 hr
|Kelly
|15
|What is a professional musician? (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|162
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|Kelly
|333
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|Kelly
|5,924
|Oh, man. All hell broke loose,' witness says of...
|7 hr
|Kelly
|54
|Electric City Life Article
|7 hr
|Kelly
|475
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC