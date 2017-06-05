Amos resigns from Aflac
Paul S. Amos II , the president of Aflac , has resigned to join a private equity firm effective July 1. Amos is joining Jordan Blanchard Capital LLC as a director, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle . The Atlanta PE firm will rename itself JBA Capital , the story said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo
|5,776
|Word Association (May '15)
|7 hr
|Kelly
|1,270
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|7 hr
|Kelly
|1,904
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|18 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,669
|Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H...
|18 hr
|Victor Hugo
|105
|Electric City Life Article
|20 hr
|Will Dockery
|454
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|20 hr
|Will Dockery
|116
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC