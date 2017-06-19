American tourist shot in Turks and Ca...

American tourist shot in Turks and Caicos

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: ABC News

An Alabama man was robbed at gunpoint and shot early Friday while vacationing with his family in Turks and Caicos, police said. The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force responded to the shooting in the Grace Bay of Providenciales, an island in the Turks and Caicos archipelago, at around 1:43 a.m. local time Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 43 min Al Katrazz 6,120
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 11 hr Victor Hugo 91
News Chattahoochee River: Staying safe on the whitew... 12 hr General Zod 2
Word Association (May '15) 18 hr General Zod 1,292
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 18 hr General Zod 1,937
Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett 19 hr General Zod 199
News a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ... 19 hr General Zod 190
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,630 • Total comments across all topics: 281,989,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC