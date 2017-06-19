American tourist shot in Turks and Caicos
An Alabama man was robbed at gunpoint and shot early Friday while vacationing with his family in Turks and Caicos, police said. The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force responded to the shooting in the Grace Bay of Providenciales, an island in the Turks and Caicos archipelago, at around 1:43 a.m. local time Friday.
