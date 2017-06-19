Aflac flirts with $80 per share following news on credit rating
Shares of Aflac stock are flirted with $80 per share Monday morning amid an overall upward stock market, with both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials in positive territory. Aflac shares gained $1.43 apiece, or nearly 2 percent higher out of the gate to $79.81, off Friday's close of $78.43 per share.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|54 min
|Will Dockery
|71
|Local Artist Spotlight: George Sulzbach
|58 min
|Will Dockery
|80
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|1 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|47
|Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|189
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo
|5,977
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,709
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|369
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC