Aflac flirts with $80 per share following news on credit rating

9 hrs ago

Shares of Aflac stock are flirted with $80 per share Monday morning amid an overall upward stock market, with both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials in positive territory. Aflac shares gained $1.43 apiece, or nearly 2 percent higher out of the gate to $79.81, off Friday's close of $78.43 per share.

