a You will never know what ita s like...

a You will never know what ita s like to be a black man,a activist tells council

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Community activist Antonio Carter didn't mince words Tuesday when he appeared before Columbus Council on behalf of a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly forced to get into a police cruiser on his way home from school. "The fact of the matter is, he traumatized Corey," Carter said of Officer Brandon Lee, who stopped the boy not far from his home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... 1 min Anonymous 57
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 min Glenda 5,731
Poll Who has the best hamburger in Columbus? (Mar '13) 3 min Kelly 74
Electric City Life Article 4 min Kelly 425
Fair Use of copyrighted material? 6 min Anonymous 15
Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett 25 min Anonymous 77
News Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H... 28 min Anonymous 62
News Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t... 1 hr Kelly 140
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr Kelly 1,636
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC