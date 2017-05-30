a Sure glad I wasna t on Bradley Park...

a Sure glad I wasna t on Bradley Park Drive Thursday morninga

On Thursday morning, a team of Columbus police officers conducted a traffic sting on Bradley Park Drive aimed at distracted drivers. Nearly 100 tickets were handed out from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. dealing with distractions like make-up, cell phones, GPS and food.

