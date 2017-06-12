There are on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says of shooting at Legends nightclub. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

Multiple shots were fired near the Legends Sports Bar on Milgen Road early Saturday morning, causing patrons to scramble for safety, according to an out-of-town witness. Yusef Chew, a truck driver from Baton Rouge, La., said he arrived in Columbus about 11 p.m. Friday to pick up products from a local chemical company.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.