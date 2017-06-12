a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says of shooting at Legends nightclub
There are 15 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says of shooting at Legends nightclub. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
Multiple shots were fired near the Legends Sports Bar on Milgen Road early Saturday morning, causing patrons to scramble for safety, according to an out-of-town witness. Yusef Chew, a truck driver from Baton Rouge, La., said he arrived in Columbus about 11 p.m. Friday to pick up products from a local chemical company.
#1 15 hrs ago
This place is terrible. The violence alone should keep respectable citizens of Columbus away.
Hopefully the city of Columbus will shut this place down.
Is this what the much ballyhooed non existent music scene is all about?
I see post after post commenting that this place justifies a music scene, really???
C'mon people, Columbus deserves better.
#3 15 hrs ago
United States
#4 14 hrs ago
This is a crazy time we live in.
Can't blame the venue when someone with a gun nuts up.
United States
#5 14 hrs ago
Violence is everywhere in these modern times.
#6 14 hrs ago
You're right. Never know when someone might just nut up on you!!
United States
#7 13 hrs ago
One year exactly since The Orlando shooting.
#8 13 hrs ago
I shared the Ledger article on my Facebook to warn others of this place, I refuse to overlook the violence.
This place is just like the one on Cusseta road they just torn down that reeked of violence.
#9 13 hrs ago
Tell that to the owners of the place on Cusseta Road that got torn down.
Columbus needs to tear down Legends as well.
United States
#10 12 hrs ago
Doubt that will happen...
United States
#11 12 hrs ago
I kind of doubt that you would be planning to venture to Legends anyhow...
United States
#12 11 hrs ago
Obviously that is true.
"Maker of poetry, art & music"
Since: Dec 08
Since: Dec 08
24,561
#13 5 hrs ago
"Multiple shots were fired near the Legends Sports Bar on Milgen Road early Saturday morning, causing patrons to scramble for safety, according to an out-of-town witness. Yusef Chew, a truck driver from Baton Rouge, La., said he arrived in Columbus about 11 p.m. Friday to pick up products from a local chemical company..." -From the newspaper article
I was lucky to be far across town hanging out and singing a few tunes with the Conley Brothers Band and entourage.
Legends Bar is a great music venue, and so I am sorry that the violence went down there, and aso glad nobody was injured.
:)
#14 3 hrs ago
You think you know what everyone is doing but you don't know me or where I go or what I do.
Legends is a dive and if violence persists there it should be shut down.
People in Columbus will not go places they don't feel safe, look at what happened at Columbus Square Mall.
"Maker of poetry, art & music"
Since: Dec 08
Since: Dec 08
24,561
#15 3 hrs ago
Interesting comparison.
I was a regular customer at Columbus Square from 1965 until the closing, and never had one minute of trouble there.
But I'm not here to argue about this, not happy with unsafe conditions anywhere, myself.
:)
"Maker of poetry, art & music"
Since: Dec 08
Since: Dec 08
24,561
#16 3 hrs ago
And speaking of which, you don't know that much about what I think, either.
Try to avoid making this another "posting about other posters" thread, okay?
:)
