There are 15 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says of shooting at Legends nightclub. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

Multiple shots were fired near the Legends Sports Bar on Milgen Road early Saturday morning, causing patrons to scramble for safety, according to an out-of-town witness. Yusef Chew, a truck driver from Baton Rouge, La., said he arrived in Columbus about 11 p.m. Friday to pick up products from a local chemical company.

Anonymous

Jefferson, GA

#1 15 hrs ago
This place is terrible. The violence alone should keep respectable citizens of Columbus away.
Hopefully the city of Columbus will shut this place down.
Is this what the much ballyhooed non existent music scene is all about?
I see post after post commenting that this place justifies a music scene, really???

C'mon people, Columbus deserves better.
Kelly

New York, NY

#3 15 hrs ago
Kelly wrote:
I thought this was one of the premier venues for the Columbus "music scene"?! Don't they have the Open Mic nite there that helps substantiate the Columbus "music scene"?
My goodness.
Don't know why it didn't post.
Victor Hugo

United States

#4 14 hrs ago
This is a crazy time we live in.

Can't blame the venue when someone with a gun nuts up.
Victor Hugo

United States

#5 14 hrs ago
Violence is everywhere in these modern times.
Kelly

Houston, TX

#6 14 hrs ago
You're right. Never know when someone might just nut up on you!!
Victor Hugo

United States

#7 13 hrs ago
One year exactly since The Orlando shooting.
Anonymous

Jefferson, GA

#8 13 hrs ago
Victor Hugo wrote:
One year exactly since The Orlando shooting.
I shared the Ledger article on my Facebook to warn others of this place, I refuse to overlook the violence.
This place is just like the one on Cusseta road they just torn down that reeked of violence.
Anonymous

Jefferson, GA

#9 13 hrs ago
Victor Hugo wrote:
This is a crazy time we live in.

Can't blame the venue when someone with a gun nuts up.
Tell that to the owners of the place on Cusseta Road that got torn down.

Columbus needs to tear down Legends as well.
Victor Hugo

United States

#10 12 hrs ago
Doubt that will happen...
Victor Hugo

United States

#11 12 hrs ago
I kind of doubt that you would be planning to venture to Legends anyhow...
Victor Hugo

United States

#12 11 hrs ago
Kelly wrote:
You're right. Never know when someone might just nut up on you!!
Obviously that is true.
Will Dockery

“Maker of poetry, art & music”

Since: Dec 08

24,561

Columbus, GA

#13 5 hrs ago
"Multiple shots were fired near the Legends Sports Bar on Milgen Road early Saturday morning, causing patrons to scramble for safety, according to an out-of-town witness. Yusef Chew, a truck driver from Baton Rouge, La., said he arrived in Columbus about 11 p.m. Friday to pick up products from a local chemical company..." -From the newspaper article

I was lucky to be far across town hanging out and singing a few tunes with the Conley Brothers Band and entourage.

Legends Bar is a great music venue, and so I am sorry that the violence went down there, and aso glad nobody was injured.

:)
Anonymous

Jefferson, GA

#14 3 hrs ago
Victor Hugo wrote:
I kind of doubt that you would be planning to venture to Legends anyhow...
You think you know what everyone is doing but you don't know me or where I go or what I do.
Legends is a dive and if violence persists there it should be shut down.
People in Columbus will not go places they don't feel safe, look at what happened at Columbus Square Mall.
Will Dockery

“Maker of poetry, art & music”

Since: Dec 08

24,561

Columbus, GA

#15 3 hrs ago
Interesting comparison.

I was a regular customer at Columbus Square from 1965 until the closing, and never had one minute of trouble there.

But I'm not here to argue about this, not happy with unsafe conditions anywhere, myself.

:)
Will Dockery

“Maker of poetry, art & music”

Since: Dec 08

24,561

Columbus, GA

#16 3 hrs ago
And speaking of which, you don't know that much about what I think, either.

Try to avoid making this another "posting about other posters" thread, okay?

:)
