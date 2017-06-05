a Innocent people being affecteda : CPD deadly police chases raise concerns
The death of a 72-year-old man killed in Phenix City during a recent police chase raises new questions about the Columbus Police Department's pursuit policy, some in the community say. Frank McLemore, a beloved husband, father and grandfather from Smiths Station, died June 3 after a stolen vehicle being chased by Columbus police slammed into his car at the intersection of Crawford Road and 17th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|33 min
|Kelly
|121
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|37 min
|Kelly
|1,656
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|51 min
|Kelly
|5,768
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|1,905
|Word Association (May '15)
|5 hr
|Kelly
|1,265
|a You have a what for whata ?: Columbus entrepr...
|7 hr
|Kelly
|2
|Police: Woman walks down Buena Vista Road tople...
|8 hr
|Kelly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC