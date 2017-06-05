a Innocent people being affecteda : CPD deadly police chases raise concerns

a Innocent people being affecteda : C...

Innocent people being affected: CPD deadly police chases raise concerns

The death of a 72-year-old man killed in Phenix City during a recent police chase raises new questions about the Columbus Police Department's pursuit policy, some in the community say. Frank McLemore, a beloved husband, father and grandfather from Smiths Station, died June 3 after a stolen vehicle being chased by Columbus police slammed into his car at the intersection of Crawford Road and 17th Street.

