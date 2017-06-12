a Buildings should not be demolished,a says Historic Columbus on Government Center
Historic Columbus issued a formal statement on the future of the city's Government Center Friday, recommending that the building be preserved. "Historic Columbus holds the position that the Government Center has architectural, cultural, and economic value, and the buildings should not be demolished," according to a position statement sent to the Ledger-Enquirer.
