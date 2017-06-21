21 of 26 suspects arrested in $500,00...

21 of 26 suspects arrested in $500,000 insurance fraud scheme in Columbus

20 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Twenty-six people have been linked to an auto insurance fraud ring centered in Columbus that attempted to collect more than $500,000 in payouts through false claims, Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens announced Wednesday.

