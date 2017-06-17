17 Rangers set for Ranger Hall of Fame induction at Fort Benning
Former Columbus mayor and retired Col. Robert Poydasheff, center, is inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame as an honoree by Col.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|7 min
|Will Dockery
|28
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|9 min
|Will Dockery
|1,833
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|12 min
|Kelly
|1,947
|Word Association (May '15)
|13 min
|Kelly
|1,302
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|18 hr
|Victor Hugo
|6,183
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|19 hr
|Victor Hugo
|129
|Ita s a real Exchange Club hot dog at the Colum... (Oct '16)
|20 hr
|General Zod
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC