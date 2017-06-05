1 man dead after vehicle strikes power pole in Opelika
The man, identified as 38-year-old John Christopher Muse of Midland, GA, was killed when the 2006 Honda Accord he was a passenger in left the roadway and struck a power pole, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Muse was transported to the Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, where he died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 min
|Victor Hugo
|1,643
|Electric City Life Article
|2 min
|Victor Hugo
|432
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|4 min
|Victor Hugo
|216
|Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H...
|5 min
|Victor Hugo
|68
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|7 min
|Victor Hugo
|65
|Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett
|9 min
|Victor Hugo
|85
|Fair Use of copyrighted material?
|21 min
|Kelly
|32
|Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t...
|27 min
|Kelly
|148
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|29 min
|Kelly
|5,738
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC