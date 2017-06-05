1 man dead after vehicle strikes powe...

1 man dead after vehicle strikes power pole in Opelika

The man, identified as 38-year-old John Christopher Muse of Midland, GA, was killed when the 2006 Honda Accord he was a passenger in left the roadway and struck a power pole, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Muse was transported to the Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, where he died.

