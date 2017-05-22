Wondering what that smell is in south...

Wondering what that smell is in south Columbus?

You may get a whiff of sewage up your nose if you live in Oakland Park, but Columbus Water Works officials are trying to stay on top of a possible smelly situation in south Columbus. During a visit to the South Columbus Water Resource Facility a week ago, I did get a whiff while walking around the plant, and officials said that's not unusual.

