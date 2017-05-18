Woman uses Facebook to ID man who took her laptop at gunpoint
She had been working by the pool at Willow Creek Apartments around 10:30 p.m. June 9, 2014, when two guys walked by, then came back. One started making small talk while the other looked around.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|5,465
|Local Musicians at Hogbottom 2015 (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|3
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|9 hr
|Kelly
|1,835
|Word Association (May '15)
|9 hr
|Kelly
|1,216
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|22 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,437
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Fri
|J F Cooper
|122
|Old Dominion Bay Sandal Collection in Realtree ...
|May 17
|Woolfolk
|2
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|Apr 29
|General Zod
|3,496
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC