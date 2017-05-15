Woman agreed to prostitution to 'feed' her crack habit, Columbus police say
A 22-year-old woman accused of prostitution told police she was doing what she had to do to "feed" her addition to crack cocaine, according to testimony Monday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Raamiah Mesia Livsey pleaded not guilty to prostitution and possession of drug-related objects.
