Winn-Dixie supermarket off Buena Vista Road to close its doors
There are 2 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Winn-Dixie supermarket off Buena Vista Road to close its doors. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
The Winn-Dixie store at 1100 Hunt Ave., off Buena Vista Road, in Columbus, is preparing to close its doors. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, which owns the supermarket chain, confirmed Tuesday the grocery store that has been open at that location for years should be gone by June.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Don't worry, the city will buy it with our tax dollars and spend even more money to put a community center or whatever
|
United States
|
#2 4 hrs ago
You are pulling out some old ones today.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Little B
|5,352
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,735
|Electric City Life Article
|1 hr
|Kelly
|208
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|1,129
|Looking Back
|4 hr
|Kelly
|2
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1,383
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Poverty Opiates
|118
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC