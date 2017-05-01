There are on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Winn-Dixie supermarket off Buena Vista Road to close its doors. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

The Winn-Dixie store at 1100 Hunt Ave., off Buena Vista Road, in Columbus, is preparing to close its doors. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, which owns the supermarket chain, confirmed Tuesday the grocery store that has been open at that location for years should be gone by June.

