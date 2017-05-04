VIDEO: Columbus firefighters rescue adorable kittens trapped in house fire
COLUMBUS, GA Thursday, May 5 marks International Firefighter Day a day to honor firefighters who dedicate their lives to save people or animals in the midst of a fire. In honor of this day, we are highlighting local firefighters who rescued several kittens trapped in a house fire on Wednesday.
