United Way cuts funding for Urban League, Columbus Community Center

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley will fund 29 local agencies in the upcoming fiscal year, but two organizations are noticeably absent from the list. Urban League of Columbus and the Columbus Community Center, two agencies that have been struggling to survive in recent years, will both lose their United Way funding this year, according to a news release issued Friday announcing the organization's FY2018 funding allocations.

