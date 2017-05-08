Two Macon Road gas stations robbed within hours
Columbus police are investigating two gas station armed robberies that occurred on Macon Road between late Monday and early Tuesday. Officials were called to the Chevron at 3161 Macon Road around 9:46 p.m. Monday to investigate an armed robbery.
