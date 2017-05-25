Two homeless women arrested in prosti...

Two homeless women arrested in prostitution sting in Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A prostitution sting that was conducted near Fourth Avenue Thursday evening led to the arrest of two homeless women, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department. Vicky Harris Entrekin, who faces one count of prostitution, and Tamkia Joy Mitchell, who faces one count of loitering for the purpose of prostitution, were apprehended on the scene between 6 and 7 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Will Dockery 5,504
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 2 hr Will Dockery 32
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 6 hr Kelly 1,860
Word Association (May '15) 6 hr Kelly 1,236
News Special Report: The bridges of Muscogee County 7 hr Will Dockery 6
News Columbus Museum Gets Teens Into the Chattahooch... 13 hr hoochbear 6
Electric City Life Article 19 hr Will Dockery 327
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,137 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC