Two homeless women arrested in prostitution sting in Columbus

A prostitution sting that was conducted near Fourth Avenue Thursday evening led to the arrest of two homeless women, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department. Vicky Harris Entrekin, who faces one count of prostitution, and Tamkia Joy Mitchell, who faces one count of loitering for the purpose of prostitution, were apprehended on the scene between 6 and 7 p.m. Thursday.

