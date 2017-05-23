TSYS tweaks staffing at facilities in...

TSYS tweaks staffing at facilities in Columbus and McDonough, Ga.

Credit-card and payment processor TSYS is apparently tweaking the staffing levels within two of its facilities in Georgia, one in Columbus and another in McDonough, near Atlanta. The company, headquartered in Columbus, responded Tuesday to questions concerning if it had laid off employees at its Corporate Ridge Business Park facility in east Columbus last week, and trainers at its call center in McDonough on Monday.

