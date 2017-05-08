Three men arrested after shooting at Columbus apartment
Three men were arrested after a shooting at the Ballard Way apartment complex on Hunter Road, Columbus Police Sgt. Art Sheldon confirmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|J F Cooper
|1,757
|Artbeat of Columbus: "Welcome the Dragonflies" ...
|1 hr
|J F Cooper
|3
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|J F Cooper
|5,316
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|J F Cooper
|1,147
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|J F Cooper
|1,352
|Electric City Life Article
|1 hr
|J F Cooper
|223
|Columbus Museum Gets Teens Into the Chattahooch...
|7 hr
|Will Dockery
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC