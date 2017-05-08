Three men arrested after shooting at ...

Three men arrested after shooting at Columbus apartment

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Three men were arrested after a shooting at the Ballard Way apartment complex on Hunter Road, Columbus Police Sgt. Art Sheldon confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr J F Cooper 1,757
News Artbeat of Columbus: "Welcome the Dragonflies" ... 1 hr J F Cooper 3
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr J F Cooper 5,316
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr J F Cooper 1,147
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr J F Cooper 1,352
Electric City Life Article 1 hr J F Cooper 223
News Columbus Museum Gets Teens Into the Chattahooch... 7 hr Will Dockery 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,330 • Total comments across all topics: 280,871,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC