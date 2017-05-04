Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to dowtown Columbus
Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|56 min
|Will Dockery
|1,132
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|58 min
|Will Dockery
|1,737
|State of the Ralston not happy tale
|16 hr
|Columbus Music Sc...
|2
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|17 hr
|Columbus Music Sc...
|5,307
|Electric City Life Article
|17 hr
|Columbus Music Sc...
|210
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|17 hr
|Columbus Music Sc...
|1,343
|Winn-Dixie supermarket off Buena Vista Road to ...
|Wed
|Truth B Told
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC