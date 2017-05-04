Summer Theater Festival to bring seve...

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to dowtown Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 56 min Will Dockery 1,132
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 58 min Will Dockery 1,737
News State of the Ralston not happy tale 16 hr Columbus Music Sc... 2
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 17 hr Columbus Music Sc... 5,307
Electric City Life Article 17 hr Columbus Music Sc... 210
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 17 hr Columbus Music Sc... 1,343
News Winn-Dixie supermarket off Buena Vista Road to ... Wed Truth B Told 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC