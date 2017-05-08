Sugarlanda s Kristian Bush to headline Independence Day celebration
One half of the popular country music duo Sugarland will be headlining the Independence Day celebration at Fort Benning this year. The patriotic event will take place 3 p.m. on June 24 on York Field, a full 10 days before the nation as a whole marks the Fourth of July.
