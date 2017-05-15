St. Francis Hospital hosts free seminar on breast cancer
COLUMBUS, GA May is National Women's Health Month and Monday night, local women were encouraged to "be their own breast friend". It was a free seminar sponsored by St. Francis Hospital.
