Special Report: The bridges of Muscogee County

Tens of thousands of drivers in the Chattahoochee Valley use dozens of bridges to get from Point A to Point B. "Some of the defects are environmental. It gets to a point that some of these bridges, their design was deficient to carry the type of loading that it gets today," said Newman News Leader 9 sat down with Newman to look over a recent report that lists 25 bridges in Georgia that are both the most traveled and the most structurally deficient.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.