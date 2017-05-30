Special Report: Running Across Georgia
Driving across the state is one thing, but how about running or biking 260 miles from Savannah to Columbus. More than a hundred people from the Chattahoochee Valley will do just that for the Run Across Georgia this Memorial Day weekend.
