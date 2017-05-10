Shaw High graduate waits to appear in immigration court, facing deportation
Since last Easter Sunday, he's been sitting inside the Stewart County Detention Center, detained for his current immigration status, and facing deportation. In 2016, Gonzalez graduated from Shaw High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t...
|3 min
|okimar
|23
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|11 min
|Kelly
|5,424
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|39 min
|Anonymous
|1,412
|Electric City Life Article
|56 min
|Jackson Green
|292
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,781
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,168
|Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades t...
|Mon
|JF Cooper
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC