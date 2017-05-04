Shaw High grad faces deportation: a Ia m not a criminal, I dona t want...

Shaw High grad faces deportation: a I...

Crime scene surveillance video is presented in the murder trial of three Outcast biker gang members accused in the October 2015 murder of Dominic Mitchell Jose Gonzalez Ochoa, a 2016 Shaw High School graduate, is a detainee at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin after being arrested by a Harris County deputy on Easter Sunday. Shaw High grad faces deportation: 'I'm not a criminal, I don't want to hurt anybody, I just happen to be here' For 15 days, Jose Gonzalez Ochoa traversed the Mexican desert, his feet bleeding as he headed for the U.S. border.

