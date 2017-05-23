Sentencing handed down for 3 convicted of murder in Peachtree Mall shooting
Xzavaien Jones was sentenced to life without parole for murder charges, 20 years for aggravated assault, 15 years for possession of a firearm, 15 years of street gang terrorism and prevention act and $10,000 fine. Tekoa Young was sentenced to life with parole for murder charges, 20 years for aggravated assault and five years for violation of street gang and $10,000 fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,451
|Word Association (May '15)
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,227
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,848
|Local Musicians at Hogbottom 2015 (Jun '15)
|14 hr
|Will Dockery
|18
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|14 hr
|Will Dockery
|5,487
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|16 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,439
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|16 hr
|Will Dockery
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC