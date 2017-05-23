Sentencing handed down for 3 convicte...

Sentencing handed down for 3 convicted of murder in Peachtree Mall shooting

9 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Xzavaien Jones was sentenced to life without parole for murder charges, 20 years for aggravated assault, 15 years for possession of a firearm, 15 years of street gang terrorism and prevention act and $10,000 fine. Tekoa Young was sentenced to life with parole for murder charges, 20 years for aggravated assault and five years for violation of street gang and $10,000 fine.

